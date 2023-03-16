Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Harnessing the power of AI, Microsoft 365 Copilot turns your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet

REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. announced it is bringing the power of next-generation AI to its workplace productivity tools with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Currently in testing with select commercial customers, Copilot combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and the Microsoft 365 apps, to unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills.


