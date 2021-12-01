Introducing Microsoft Teams Essentials By Microsoft Corp. Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.) By Microsoft Corp. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. announced the general availability of Teams Essentials, the first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. Teams Essentials gives small businesses a professional and affordable meetings solution to support collaboration, connection and productivity in a hybrid work environment. At $4 USD per person, per month, Teams Essentials is the most competitively priced online meetings and collaboration solution in the market."We know how difficult the past 20 months have been for small businesses. They've had to demonstrate extreme flexibility to adapt, often with limited access to tools and technology," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work at Microsoft. "Teams Essentials is built specifically to meet the unique needs of small businesses, enabling them to thrive in this new era of work." Teams Essentials provides expansive limits and features for hosting professional meetings and collaborating in one place:Unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hoursMeetings with up to 300 people10 GB of cloud storage per userTeams Essentials also includes existing and new capabilities available in the free version of Teams to meet the needs of small businesses:Simple, easy invitations require only an email address. Users are not required to sign up, sign in or install Teams to participate in a meeting.In addition to Outlook Calendar integration, new Google Calendar integration makes it easy to schedule meetings in Microsoft Teams. *Coming soonProfessional meeting tools and capabilities like meeting lobby, virtual backgrounds, Together mode, live closed captions and live reactions.Never lose context or continuity with always-available chats in Microsoft Teams.Quickly start a group project and host meetings with anyone, assign tasks to teammates, and create polls to receive feedback quickly all in one hub with the new small-business group chat template. *Coming soon to desktop and webAccording to LinkedIn data, SMB open job postings are up 81.9% year over year compared to Nov. 1, 2020. More than ever, small businesses need the flexibility to hire from anywhere and technology that opens the door to new employee workstyles, such as synchronous and asynchronous collaboration. Teams Essentials offers small businesses an affordable way to work, collaborate and grow. Customers can buy Teams Essentials directly through the Teams website or from a variety of Microsoft Cloud Partners to suit their needs. Visit the Microsoft 365 Blog to learn more about Microsoft Teams Essentials.Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-microsoft-teams-essentials-301435309.htmlSOURCE Microsoft Corp.  