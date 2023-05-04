Dangbei Neo, All-in-One Mini Projector with Native Netflix for the Best Compact Cinema Experience

Dangbei Neo, All-in-One Mini Projector with Native Netflix for the Best Compact Cinema Experience

 By Dangbei

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Experience high-quality entertainment with the compact and lightweight Dangbei Neo LED projector, featuring full HD resolution and Dolby-certified stereo speakers

TUMWATER, Wash., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangbei, a leader in innovative home entertainment solutions, is today proud to announce the launch of its latest creation, the Dangbei Neo, an all-in-one mini projector with native Netflix. Officially licensed by Netflix, the DLP projector delivers 1080p FHD visuals on a screen up to 120" and immersive surround sound powered by Dolby Audio™. The Neo also packs advanced features in a sleek, compact design that is sure to impress. 


Tags