Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Students using Chromebooks, Macs, PCs, Android tablets, or Surface devices at school can now benefit from the thousands of literacy activities already available on the award-winning Bamboo Learning iPad app

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bamboo Learning, Inc. today introduced the Bamboo Learning Web App, a touch- and voice-enabled literacy program for students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade. The Bamboo Learning Web App is the first web-based learning solution that actually understands students' spoken answers, whether those answers are full sentences, long or short phrases, or one-word answers. Utilizing a patent-pending AI-based voice recognition software platform, Bamboo Learning offers students thousands of interactive activities to improve speaking fluency and reading comprehension, promote active listening, expand vocabulary, and boost confidence.


Tags