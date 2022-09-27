Introducing the Handle Halo: The Automatic Sanitization Device Changing the Face of a Post-Pandemic World

 By Handle Halo

The revolutionary product leverages the power of UV-C light to disinfect and sanitize door handles and toilet handles with motion detection

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having lived through a global pandemic, the world is painfully aware of the dangers that present themselves on various surfaces touched daily. From door handles, cabinet knobs, toilet handles, and everything in between — bacteria and viruses lurk, awaiting an opportunity to infect. In fact, the average handle carries roughly 84 bacteria per square inch. However, one company set out to fill the void and extinguish fear in the lives of millions.

