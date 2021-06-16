SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INVENT, a leading cloud technology platform and consulting firm, announced today the launch of an inaugural workshop for Senior Developers and Architects in wealth management. Designed in partnership with the producers of the Technology Tools for Today (T3) conference, the INVENT 2021 WealthTech DevCon will facilitate the development of new innovations and applications on INVENT's award-winning cloud-native platform.
Featuring keynote speakers and workshop facilitators who led major cloud-native and big data development projects at companies such as Microsoft, Uber, Samsung, and others, the INVENT 2021 WealthTech DevCon will provide attendees a unique and rare opportunity to learn the latest approaches for building the future of wealthtech solutions designed to foster advisor and client success.
"We are thrilled to partner with Joel Bruckenstein and the T3 conference to bring this first of its kind workshop to the developers and architects that are forging the key systems, applications and innovations that advisors depend upon to grow their businesses and scale the advice they deliver to clients," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of INVENT. "The INVENT platform is providing leading wealth management enterprises and their technology partners with a powerful, purpose built cloud-native framework to solve their complex systems architecture needs and get to market quickly with their unique technology vision."
INVENT's cloud-native software development platform and highly scalable enterprise data hub directly address the growth constraints of legacy operating platforms that rely on proprietary data storage and curation; and as a result, INVENT is becoming the go-to solution for the largest enterprise firms and leading technology vendors in wealth management.
The agenda for the inaugural INVENT 2021 WealthTech DevCon will provide a content and networking rich experience focused on the needs of developers. Key session topics include:
- Fintech Enterprise Microservice Architecture based on Domain Driven Design
- Securing K8S in the cloud
- Breaking Down Monolithic JAVA apps into microservices
- Big Data and Data Lakes
- Automating complex business processes through workflows
- Best practices to leverage the Invent UX framework
Rounding out the workshop will be the "INVENT Developers Challenge," a unique competition format that will enable developers to take advantage of the INVENT platform and SDK to build out specific widgets and applications that can be deployed on the INVENT platform, which currently reaches tens of thousands of advisors and staff in the wealth management space. Developers will be able to showcase their company's solutions to help advisors streamline workflows, add new capabilities and facilitate growth. Finalists will be invited to pitch their solutions live to the DevCon's panel of celebrity judges with the winner being announced on stage at one of the T3 Conference general sessions.
"One of our founding principles and ultimate vision for T3 has been to become the venue for where the most important developments in advisor technology take root and grow," said Joel Bruckenstein of T3. "This new INVENT WealthTech DevCon is a fantastic example of bringing the industry together to collaborate on ways to drive innovation. T3 is pleased to welcome and recognize the great work done behind the scenes by the many dedicated developers creating solutions in fintech."
Developers and Architects can register to attend the INVENT WealthTech DevCon and learn more about the INVENT Developers Challenge https://invent.us/devcon/.
INVENT is an award-winning platform, methodology and consulting approach for systems and data architecture, integration and digital experience dedicated to serving firms in the wealth management and real estate industries. Currently serving over 17,000 unique users on our platform, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. http://www.INVENT.us
About TECHNOLOGY TOOLS FOR TODAY (T3)
Now in its eighteenth year, the T3 conference for financial advisors ("T3 Advisor") is the largest of its kind; it is an event solely focused on technology solutions specifically for financial advisors and wealth management firms. The conference advances the adoption of technology and educates advisors with the goal of creating best outcomes for investment advisory companies and the financial planning profession. The T3 Enterprise conference ("T3 Enterprise") was established to help financial services executives uncover new solutions for their firms (banks, broker/dealers, custodians, RIA networks, insurance agencies, etc.), as they seek to secure and improve their value proposition to the financial advisors they serve. To learn more, visit http://www.T3Conferences.com.