T-Mobile's industry-leading travel benefits get the perfect adventure companion from Samsara Luggage just in time for the holiday travel season. 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek design. Incredible storage. Wireless charging. The Un-carrier's latest product is stylish AF (and functional) and ready to roll … literally. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled the Un-carrier On—a new smart, very-magenta suitcase in collaboration with Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML). Because yes, the Un-carrier really is that passionate about helping people explore the world. Earlier this year, T-Mobile introduced Coverage Beyond to make travel easier. Now, T-Mobile is making travel look good too, with the one-of-a-kind Un-carrier On. It's not only the smartest, magenta-est carry-on ever, it's also the ultimate statement piece that's sure to stand out in a sea of black bag boringness. The limited-edition Un-carrier On is available for pre-order starting today at TravelMagenta.com.   


