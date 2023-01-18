Komen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Susan G. Komen)

Komen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Susan G. Komen)

 By Susan G. Komen for the Cure

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Susan G. Komen® Commends Bill Introductions; Urges Quick Passage

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator Lynda Wilson (R-Vancouver) and Representative Amy Walen (D-Kirkland) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 7,050 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 960 will die of the disease.


Tags