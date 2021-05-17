EDMONDS, Wash., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intuitive Safety Solutions (ISS) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ISS. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work compared to only 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Intuitive Safety Solutions is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said President, Brent Knight. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Intuitive Safety Solutions. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."
ISS Puts Their Employees on a Pedestal
On top of providing excellent benefits across the board, as well as unique perks throughout the year; ISS also has several programs they have developed to recognize and celebrate employees who go above and beyond. An example of the ways we recognize stellar performance is with our ISS Certification program. ISS Certification is the pinnacle of success and a badge of honor that's an entry into an elite group of safety professionals who are committed to influencing worker behavior and sending workers home safely to their families each night. Every ISS Certification comes with a special jacket embroidered with the badge of honor, a large coin to display proudly, featured interview showcased on our company intranet and a letter from the President of ISS congratulating them for their service to the industry.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Intuitive Safety Solutions (ISS)
Intuitive Safety Solutions is a safety consulting services company providing turnkey safety management solutions delivered by world-class Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) professionals with the proven experience required for every job specification. Incorporated in 2007, ISS is led by a diverse team sharing one unified objective; we want to be the best safety company in America!
