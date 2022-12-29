...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A warm frontal passage will bring another
round of snow this evening into Friday morning with snowfall
rates of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour. Highest accumulations
expected northwest of Ellensburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
