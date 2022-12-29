InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve dental hygiene in children," said an inventor from Bremerton, Wash., "so I invented the ANI-FLOSS. My idea would make it fun for kids to floss."


Tags