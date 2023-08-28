InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a means of adjusting a wall-based water outlet to support water hookup requirements without the need to penetrate wall surfaces with additional holes or to remove and reinstall tile," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the EASY SET. My design would allow you to adjust the attached water outlet to compensate for installation variances of stud, substrate, and/or finished wall materials."


Tags