InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an advanced bicycle design that completely eliminates the chain," said an inventor, from Everett, Wash., "so I invented the HYDRO CYCLE. My design would be more enjoyable to ride and it could enhance safety and control."


Tags