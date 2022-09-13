InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone is wearing face masks and worried about being separated by 6 feet from each other," said an inventor from Bellevue, Wash., "so I invented the 6 FOOT MASK SHIELD ROBOT."

Tags