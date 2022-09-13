InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a newly designed pair of work gloves that can be used even when their palm sides become worn," said an inventor, from Wapato, Wash., "so I invented the DOUBLE FACED WORK GLOVE. My design would offer a durable and cost-effective option for anyone who utilizes work gloves."

Tags