InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to expedite the natural process of aging spirits," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash., "so I invented the ACCELERATED SPIRIT AGENT DEVICE. My design would utilize a combination of several aging techniques to save time and energy."


Tags