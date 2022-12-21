...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to expedite the natural process of aging spirits," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash., "so I invented the ACCELERATED SPIRIT AGENT DEVICE. My design would utilize a combination of several aging techniques to save time and energy."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective kit for reducing the aging process when making spirits. In doing so, it allows the user to age the product in a few months instead of years. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used with rum, whiskey, and brandy. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for novices/beginners and professional operators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.