InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew up in the Caribbean and have been through many floods. I thought there should be a means to protect a vehicle against flood waters," said an inventor, from Seattle, Wash., "so I invented the VEHICLE FLOOD PROTECTOR. My design would help to uphold the condition, appearance and value of a car or truck during a flood."

