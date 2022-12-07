InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to keep electronic products cool and dust free," said an inventor, from Davenport, Wash., "so I invented the VENTILATED ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. My design would help prevent electronics from overheating or collecting dust while sitting on a computer desk or entertainment center."


Tags