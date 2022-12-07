InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had trouble seeing while working on my Corvette. I thought there should be a simple way to increase visibility when using a scissors-style jack," said an inventor, from Sequim, Wash., "so I invented the BRITE JACK. My hands-free lighting design would increase convenience when changing a tire or performing repairs or maintenance."


Tags