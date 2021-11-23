InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Security System for Parked Vehicles (FED-2301) By InventHelp Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) By InventHelp Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved vehicle security system to help protect your property in the event of a break-in," said an inventor, from Fife, Wash., "so I invented the REMOTE ALARM. My design ensures that a vehicle owner is aware of a break-in attempt and can react or call for help in a timely manner."The invention provides an effective way to notify a vehicle owner of an automotive theft attempt in progress. In doing so, it helps to prevent property from being tampered with or stolen. It also saves time and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-security-system-for-parked-vehicles-fed-2301-301427549.htmlSOURCE InventHelp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead in Easton identifiedCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on roadLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesSame school, new building: Lincoln students at home at Ida Nason Aronica Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter