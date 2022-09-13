...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
