InventHelp Logo

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to monitor blood glucose levels without having to take blood samples," said an inventor, from Marysville, Wash., "so I invented the GLUC READER. My design would provide diabetics with a wearable and non-invasive glucose measuring and monitoring device."


