InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a product that would prevent the family dog and/or cat from tearing or chewing at the weather-stripping on an exterior door, but I couldn't find anything," said an inventor, from Pasco, Wash., "so I invented the WEATHER STRIP PET GUARD. My design would serve as a physical barrier to intercept pet claws and protect the weather-stripping."


Tags