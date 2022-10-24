InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad, my best friend, died suddenly. When my kids graduated from high school, I wanted to share in the event with him by leaving an announcement at the cemetery, but there was no place to leave it without the risk of it being destroyed or thrown away," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash. "I invented the ARIONUS MEMENTO BOX as a way to include our loved ones in our lives by allowing us to leave letters, cards and other gifts. My design offers a lasting memorial and it could aid in the grieving process."

