InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a safe and easy method of transporting heavy doors and windows to and from a job site," said one of two inventors, from Tacoma, Wash., "so we invented the DOOR CADDY. Our design would reduce strain and it would allow the user to carry heavy doors and windows to their destination with ease."


Tags