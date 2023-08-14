InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to remove and wash the net on a playpen or pack and play if it gets dirty or replace if it gets damaged," said one of two inventors, from Shawnee, Okla., "so we invented the NEAT NET."


Tags