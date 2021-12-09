iPad with Manifest from Taqtile a Work-Instruction Workhorse for Deskless Employees By Taqtile Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Taqtile updates Manifest work-instruction platform with enhanced capabilities for the iPad – digital ink, workflow advances, faster content access – putting iPad on par with head-mounted displays. Manifest gives deskless workers instant access to step-by-step guidance and knowledge when and where it's needed, including from experienced technicians and trainers anywhere, anytime. By Taqtile Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robust, ongoing support of the iPad exemplifies the Taqtile strategy to support a broad range of devices enabling businesses to best equip frontline workers to perform their jobs. With new spatial-computing features, workflow advances, speedier access to content, and security enhancements, work-instruction on the iPad with Manifest® has become a cost-effective option for repairs, maintenance, onboarding new staff, and training new skills to veteran frontline employees.The ubiquity, familiarity, and portability of the iPad make it an extremely valuable enterprise tool, allowing Manifest to deliver cutting-edge AR-capabilities on par with head-mounted displays. An added iPad benefit is its large screen, providing ample viewing area for Manifest instruction data, diagrams, and videos. Taqtile has enhanced the instructional abilities of the iPad with Manifest, enabling deskless workers to efficiently author content, complete a job, capture video evidence, and engage a remote expert when needed. Many Manifest customers provide iPads to their deskless workers to complete forms and access reference materials. Now with Manifest for the iPad, companies can empower frontline workers to complete maintenance and repair jobs by accessing work instructions and remote assistance. iPads are also ideal devices for refreshing worker skills on specific tasks. Higher-investment AR headsets are available for the jobs that require hands-free use."We've designed Manifest to be an extremely flexible platform, one that supports the widest variety of devices our enterprise customers need to empower deskless workers," said Dirck Schou, CEO, Taqtile. "The combination of Manifest and the iPad is a high-value option, leveraging a device that many enterprises are already providing to frontline workers."Advanced Manifest capabilities available on the iPad include: Patented Intuitive Authoring – Enables in-situ authoring in the field or on the plant floor, including capturing photos and videos to augment the steps of a procedure, leveraging the spatial-computing capabilities of iPad to spatially anchor markers, and create digital-ink overlays.Efficient Training – Trainings are completed quicky, intuitively, and accurately with easy-to-follow workflows.Enhanced Collaboration – Supports integrated Manifest Connect capabilities allowing workers to video chat with colleagues, share "see-what-I-see" video, and be directed by experts from remote locations. Experts can interact with and place digital aids on the real-world environment of an operator, and create spatial targets, use 3D ink, and provide way-finding instructions to enhance operator guidance.Secure Location Mode – Restricts video and photo features, and can force operators into offline mode in areas where wireless use is prohibited.Review Mode for Completed Jobs – Adds ability to review completed jobs and evidence notes left by other operators, including spatial content.Fault Flags – Delivers capability to flag, review, and resolve faults during any step within a procedure.The Manifest platform for iPad is available on the Apple App Store.About TaqtileDigital transformation of organizations' operations continues to accelerate but silos of excellence and expertise still exist. Leveraging AR, cloud computing, and LTE/5G networks, Taqtile's Manifest platform removes these silos with a single, integrated solution. Manifest enables flawless workflows everywhere and every time by aggregating the critical components of operational systems – people, procedures, places, and machines – so that jobs get done faster and better. Companies and defense organizations around the world recognize Manifest as a leading solution for improving operational proficiency and a platform that gives deskless workers instant virtual access to, and step-by-step guidance from, an organization's most experienced technicians and trainers. Taqtile is the recipient of the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year Award and included on the Fast Company "World Changing Ideas" 2021 list. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com. For additional information:Ray VincenzoTaqtile(206) 290-4431ray.vincenzo@taqtile.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipad-with-manifest-from-taqtile-a-work-instruction-workhorse-for-deskless-employees-301441399.htmlSOURCE Taqtile 