IPinfo enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud to enrich and optimize marketing campaigns with accurate IP address data.

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPinfo today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

