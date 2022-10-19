iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 97,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement —...

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 97,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 15 branches. (PRNewsfoto/iQ Credit Union)

 By iQ Credit Union

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fundraiser exceeded its goal, raising $12,000 to serve the children of Southwest Washington and Oregon through the iQ for Kids Foundation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the success of its iQ Cares Week fundraiser, exceeding its goal of $10,000 by raising $12,000 to support the company's nonprofit, iQ for Kids Foundation. The foundation will distribute the funds in the form of grants and donations to local organizations that serve children in the community.

Tags