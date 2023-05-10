National Restaurant Association Logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Restaurant Association)

National Restaurant Association Logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Restaurant Association)

 By National Restaurant Association

On the most popular holiday of the year to eat at restaurants, nearly 1 in 3 people plan to dine in; another 13% plan to order out

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't made your Mother's Day plans, time is ticking away to make reservations at her favorite restaurant. But don't worry, if you can't get a table, takeout is still an option.  According to new data from the National Restaurant Association, 40% of adults plan to use a restaurant as part of a special Mother's Day meal this year. Dinner is the most popular mealtime for those who plan to enjoy a restaurant experience, with 43% of those respondents planning to visit an establishment and 49% planning to order takeout or delivery in the evening hours to celebrate the holiday.


