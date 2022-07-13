...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.A dry cold front boundary passage today will bring breezy west to
northwest winds across portions of eastern Kittitas county this
afternoon through this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph will coincide with relative humidities between
15-20 percent this afternoon. This combination of winds and low
relative humidities will result in critical fire weather
conditions this afternoon through early this evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Is Toyota Greener than Tesla, do Legacy Automakers have the advantage?
Get answers to these questions on the Invest.Green podcast featuring Tom Stricker, Group Vice President Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility for Toyota Motor North America.
CAMAS, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest episode of its podcast, Invest.Green Co-Founders, Executive Chairman Dr. Matthew Kiernan and CEO Andrew McLean talk with Tom Stricker, Group Vice President for Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Toyota Motor North America to discuss why investors looking into Green auto makers should consider Toyota.
Invest.Green's mission is to encourage retail investment in the Green sector by making its research and knowledge available to retail investors. Invest.Green provides market intelligence, interviews and insights curated by a team which has twice been ranked #1 in the World for investment research.
The Invest.Green team includes some of the most respected, experienced and successful executives ever assembled on one team in Green finance.
Invest.Green provides easy to digest, institutional quality research on its website and podcast which can be heard on Spotify.
In conjunction with this episode, Invest.Green was provided exclusive access to senior executives and Toyota's entire line of Green vehicles, including the hydrogen powered Mirai and all electric bZ4X to create proprietary analysis that's available at Invest.Green.