It's Official: Quark Expeditions is Heading Back to the Antarctic starting November 25! By Quark Expeditions Oct 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Credit: Acacia Johnson By Quark Expeditions Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. By Quark Expeditions Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, has confirmed it will resume polar voyages to Antarctica in November, starting with the inaugural voyage of its game-changing new vessel Ultramarine. Quark Expeditions is proud to be one of the first polar operators to return to the Antarctic."We're beyond thrilled to make it official: It's all systems go for our Antarctic season to launch on November 25, 2021, now that Argentina is opening up its ports and airports to international travelers on November 1," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales at Quark Expeditions. "And we're doubly excited because our highly-anticipated Antarctic 21/22 season will also be the inaugural sailing season of our technologically-advanced ship Ultramarine, whose maiden voyage will the specially-curated Solar Eclipse 2021: Totality in Antarctica, with South Georgia expedtion." While many itineraries in Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 21/22 season have sold out already, cabins are still available on two one-of-a-kind voyages:• Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine: Retrace Charles Darwin's epic voyage to the "edge of the world" on a 15-day journey into Chile's spectacular network of fjords and channels.• Celebrating Shackleton: Journey from Antarctica to South Georgia: This 20-day voyage follows in the footsteps of Sir Ernest Shackleton's Trans-Antarctic Expedition (1914–1917), including Elephant Island and wildlife-rich South Georgia."All of the voyages in our Antarctic 21/22 season are designed to fulfill the pent-up desires of travelers who've long dreamed about exploring the Polar Regions," said Lennartz. "Thanks to Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, superb onboard amenities—including a spa with floor-to-ceiling windows—and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure activities in the industry, our guests will celebrate their return-to-travel in the most memorable way possible." Learn more about the nine voyages in Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 21/22 sailing season, and how the Quark Expeditions team is keeping guests safe on their return to polar travel.About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience. About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-official-quark-expeditions-is-heading-back-to-the-antarctic-starting-november-25-301401439.htmlSOURCE Quark Expeditions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Quark Voyage Tourism Commerce Fleet Transports Antarctic Antarctica Expedition Ultramarine Travel Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailbox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter