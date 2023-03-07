www.itselectric.us

Led by Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, the funding will further itselectric's mission to bring curbside EV charging to cities across the U.S. and advance the nationwide adoption of electric vehicles

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itselectric, a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle curbside charging company, today announced the successful close of a $2.2M pre-seed round to provide curbside EV charging specifically built for cities. The raise was led by Brooklyn Bridge Ventures with participation from The Helm, XFactor, Graham & Walker, Clean Energy Venture Group, and Pericles among others, and will allow itselectric to focus on the deployment of pilot programs in major cities across the U.S in 2023.


