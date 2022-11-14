Support Local Journalism


MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iuvity, an innovative, cloud-first digital banking and Open Service Platform provider, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Abele as General Manager. Abele, a 20+ year industry veteran of digital banking, will lead the company's growth strategy in the United States. With its rich history of industry-firsts and strong track record of success with the largest financial institutions in Latin America, iuvity is already delivering significant results for several mid-sized institutions in the U.S.


