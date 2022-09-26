Jackson Pleis



 

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Pleis is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Clean Energy and Medical Device Technology fields, acknowledging his outstanding work at the helm of Spacewhale Technologies.

With a decade of experience to his credit, Mr. Pleis has excelled as a senior research scientist, president, and owner of Spacewhale Technologies since 2020. At Spacewhale Technologies, headquartered in Seattle, WA, he specializes in clean energy and medical device technology. He has expertise in plasma physics and currently holds 12 patents.

