Spring Training for the Mariners includes a Healthy Dose of Yoga

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JadeYoga, a division of Jade Industries, Inc, announced today its collaboration with the Seattle Mariners baseball club and Pro Positive Yoga. Jade has provided its Harmony™ mats, cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps to the Mariners for Spring Training to help them get ready for the 2023 season – with the help of the team from Pro Positive Yoga. 


