GREENFIELD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jaime Sánchez, a Mexican immigrant with great passion in creative writing, has completed his new book "The Warrior of the High Plaines": an engrossing fiction that incorporates Mexican customs and traditions. The narrative begins with Victoria and Tezcatlipoca sharing a passionate moment by the bonfire. Despite being married to Quetzalcoatl, Victoria felt an attraction to the fleeting and metamorphic god. It was a dangerous love amidst the bloody war.

