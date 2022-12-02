Janet Rios

MODESTO, Calif. , Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Janet Rios, a Mexican migrant, has completed her new book "Ixchel Menchu": an interesting piece that follows the journey of a Mayan superheroine, Ixchel Menchu. It's a character-driven story about the origin of her abilities and her growth as a hero and a ruler. The story also portrays the Mayan gods and the culture and traditions of the indigenous people.


