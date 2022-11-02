Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


JD Merit & Co., a leading middle-market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive adviser to A Advanced Septic & Construction Services in its sale to management.

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, A Advanced Septic & Construction Services is a leading provider of septic and sewer services in the state. Founded by Andrew and Josh Gunia in 2006, this service-driven and quality-focused organization has grown dramatically over the past decade, employing more than 100 individuals serving residential, commercial, and municipal customers.


Tags