JD Merit & Co., a leading middle-market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive adviser to A Advanced Septic & Construction Services in its sale to management.
SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, A Advanced Septic & Construction Services is a leading provider of septic and sewer services in the state. Founded by Andrew and Josh Gunia in 2006, this service-driven and quality-focused organization has grown dramatically over the past decade, employing more than 100 individuals serving residential, commercial, and municipal customers.
Sean Ostrander, Vice President of JD Merit & Co., commented, "We were honored to work with the Gunia family and the A Advanced management team to create liquidity for Andrew [Gunia] while simultaneously positioning Josh [Gunia] and his team with an incredible team of advisors who will support the growth plan. Josh is excited to expand the business rapidly in the near term and we're committed to supporting him and the team going forward."
JD Merit leveraged its deep network of lender relationships to find the right bank that would be a true partner for A Advanced post-close, supporting organic growth and future acquisitions.
"My father, Andrew, and I started this business from nothing, and we've built a company and culture that we're really proud of," stated Josh, President of A Advanced. "JD Merit helped us navigate the shareholder dynamics and find a lending partner in Columbia Bank that allows our team to capitalize on all the opportunities we have in the pipeline right now."
"We approached Sean and the JD Merit team after a poor experience with another firm. They were intentional and honest and did what they said they would do. I'm excited for the future of A Advanced under Josh's leadership and am grateful to JDM for making it happen," added Andrew.
"We are both proud and pleased to work with family-owned-and-operated businesses to navigate succession matters and find optimal structures for generational transfers," said Craig Dickens, JD Merit CEO. "Not everyone needs to sell through M&A to create liquidity, and it was important to both Andrew and Josh to ensure that family relationships were honored and preserved throughout this process."
Legal advisory was provided by Greg Russell and Jonathan Brodin at Peterson Russell Kelly Livengood PLLC out of Bellevue, Washington.