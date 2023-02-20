...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
JD Merit Advises Herco Inc. in Its Sale to Quality Gold
JD Merit & Co., a leading middle-market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive advisor to Herco Inc. in its sale to Quality Gold
SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in San Francisco, Herco Inc. is a leading wholesaler of fine jewelry, specializing in 14-karat, 18-karat and platinum designs. Founded by Reuven and Zehava Itelman in 1979, Herco has grown to serve over 3,000 customers across the United States and carries over 1,600 SKUs.
Joe Durnford, chairman of JD Merit & Co., said, "we were honored to work with the Itelman family to create liquidity for Reuven and Zehava while simultaneously positioning the Herco brand for a long legacy in the marketplace. Reuven has spent more than 40 years building a brand that is synonymous with quality and customer service, and we congratulate him on a well-earned retirement."
Quality Gold, a leading vertically integrated specialty logistics and jewelry distributor, announced in late December that it would be acquired via SPAC by Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TMKR). The strategic acquisition of Herco complements Quality Gold's product suite and expands its distribution network.
Reuven Itelman, founder of Herco, added, "we are grateful to Joe and Sean for their efforts and guidance throughout this process. After 43 years in the jewelry business, I knew my business but didn't know how to exit it. We simply would not have gotten to this point without their partnership. My wife and I are grateful to the customers and suppliers we've had over the years, and we are excited for a long retirement and time with family."
Legal advisory was provided by George Buffington of Buffington & Aaron.
About Herco Inc.
Established in 1979, Herco is a wholesaler of and procurement specialist in gold, platinum, titanium, palladium, and gemstone jewelry, selling to boutique and omnichannel retailers across North America. The company has built a decades long reputation for quality, expert craftsmanship and product longevity.
JD Merit is a leading boutique investment bank focused on serving middle-market, technology-forward companies. JD Merit executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A and capital advisory services. In addition, JD Merit offers other investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations, project financing, and succession/exit planning. JD Merit Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service broker-dealer licensed in 50 states.