JD Merit & Co., a leading middle-market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive advisor to Herco Inc. in its sale to Quality Gold

SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in San Francisco, Herco Inc. is a leading wholesaler of fine jewelry, specializing in 14-karat, 18-karat and platinum designs. Founded by Reuven and Zehava Itelman in 1979, Herco has grown to serve over 3,000 customers across the United States and carries over 1,600 SKUs.


