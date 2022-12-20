Support Local Journalism


JD Merit & Co., a leading middle market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive adviser to CSuite Financial Partners on its sale to Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JD Merit & Co., a leading middle market investment bank serving clients globally, today announced that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CSuite Financial Partners ("CSuite") in its acquisition by Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS).


