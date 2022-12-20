...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
JD Merit & Co. Advises CSuite Financial Partners on Its Sale to Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)
JD Merit & Co., a leading middle market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive adviser to CSuite Financial Partners on its sale to Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JD Merit & Co., a leading middle market investment bank serving clients globally, today announced that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CSuite Financial Partners ("CSuite") in its acquisition by Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS).
Founded in 2015 by Arthur J. Cohen, CSuite, based in Manhattan Beach, California, is a leading financial executive services firm providing financial management and consulting leadership to clients throughout the United States. CSuite's chief financial officer, partners, and executive-level resources are skilled CPAs and MBAs who bring their unique financial expertise and experience to assist clients with a broad universe of financial projects.
"This is an important milestone for CSuite as we join forces with Kingsway," said Cohen. "Our goal has always been to provide clients with the highest level of outsourced financial professional services. The combination with Kingsway, and with its portfolio company the Ravix Group in particular, is a highly synergistic fit. Ravix and CSuite are a complementary match, and I am confident that this combination will enable us to take our vision further." CSuite will be operated alongside Ravix.
"JD Merit's deep industry expertise and deft market positioning helped us achieve a great outcome. Their patience, tenacity, and dedication were what ultimately helped ensure a successful and on-time closing of this transaction," Cohen added. JD Merit managed a robust process that garnered interest from a broad range of both strategic and financial buyers. After analyzing multiple offers, Kingsway was selected for its cultural fit, growth focus, and unique adjacent expertise in high-touch financial services.
David M.V. Barnes, senior managing director of JD Merit, and deal lead, commented, "We are pleased to have been involved in the combination of these two industry leaders. We look forward to continuing to support clients in the financial professional services vertical."
Legal advisory was provided to the seller by Jay Thompson and the team at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP of Los Angeles, California. Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP served as legal counsel to Kingsway.
About Kingsway
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol KFS.
About CSuite
CSuite, based in Manhattan Beach, California, is a national, financial executive services firm providing financial management leadership to companies in every industry, regardless of size, throughout the United States.
About JD Merit & Co.
JD Merit & Co. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on serving middle-market companies. JD Merit & Co. executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and capital advisory services with specific emphasis on the technology, software, consumer, business services, and manufacturing sectors. In addition, JD Merit & Co. offers other investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations, and project financing through its subsidiary, JD Merit Securities, member FINRA / SIPC, a full-service Broker-Dealer licensed in 50 states.