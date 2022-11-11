Support Local Journalism


The release of JoTLive™ continues Jenkon's unprecedented 5th decade of innovation leadership in enterprise technologies for global direct selling.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies today must differentiate themselves in the hyper-competitive world of online selling. Post-pandemic markets have required companies to provide dynamic, compelling, yet remote purchasing experiences. At the same time, a new, educated consumer now expects a highly personalized shopping experience, delivering interactivity and 'immersive' technologies. Live Shopping has emerged as the hottest trend in digital and social commerce, with over $600B in worldwide sales expected in 2023, according to McKinsey & Co.


