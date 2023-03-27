Jen Sullo joins corporate strategy and climate investing firm Earth Finance as Managing Director of Asset Management and Investing Solutions. Jen was formerly Goldman Sachs Global Head of Sustainable Investing Solutions.

 By Earth Finance, Inc.

Former Global Head of Sustainable Investing Solutions at Goldman Sachs Joins as Managing Director of Asset Management and Investing Solutions

SEATTLE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Finance, a corporate strategy and climate investing firm, today announced the appointment of Jen Sullo as Managing Director of Asset Management and Investing Solutions. In this role, Jen will be responsible for delivering investment innovation and driving the Firm's continued growth trajectory. Jen will be a partner and sit on the Earth Finance Executive Committee and leadership team.


