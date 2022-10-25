JND Legal Administration (PRNewsfoto/JND Legal Administration)

eDiscovery leader reaches elite-level partnership reinforcing commitment to cloud-based solution  

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a globally recognized leader in end-to-end eDiscovery and litigation support services, today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Gold Partner for providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users. This makes JND one of only eight service providers in the world that can claim this most elite distinction. 

