 Leader in Class Action Administration Adds to Ranks of Women on Executive Team

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, recently hired Lara Jarjoura as Vice President of Operations. Jarjoura brings with her over 13 years of legal administration experience and a broad understanding of Consumer, Securities and Government matters.

