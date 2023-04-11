Support Local Journalism


JND Recognized for Second Time in National Law Journal Hall of Fame

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, has again been named the nation's #1 Class Action Claims Administrator by The National Law Journal (NLJ) in its 12th annual 'Best Of' supplement. Having been voted the #1 Class Action Claims Administrator for three consecutive years, JND has received the additional distinction of being listed in the NLJ Hall of Fame for the second time.


