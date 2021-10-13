Jobs Report: Holiday Hiring Ramps Up with 19 Million Jobs Posted Between August and September, 14 Million Currently Active By PeopleReady Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) By PeopleReady Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday hiring continues to heat up amid a workforce shortage impacting nearly every sector in the U.S., millions of the most in-demand jobs are sitting vacant for a month or longer. Nineteen million jobs were posted between August and September this year, and 14 million job postings are currently active and waiting to be filled, according to a new report out today from PeopleReady."From hospitality to retail, the workforce shortage will have a tremendous effect on holiday hiring this season. Those jobs that have been easy to fill in prior years will see challenges this year," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Temporary and part-time workers are vital during the holiday season, and companies are increasingly turning to staffing firms to help ensure that they have the workers they need to meet consumer demand." Based on its analysis of millions of job postings across the U.S., PeopleReady is also highlighting the most in-demand jobs for the upcoming holiday season, including:Delivery driversRetail associatesWarehouse workersServers and food service workersHosts/hostessesCleaners and housekeepersTo connect job seekers with available part-time and flex hour jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).About PeopleReady PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobs-report-holiday-hiring-ramps-up-with-19-million-jobs-posted-between-august-and-september-14-million-currently-active-301399238.htmlSOURCE PeopleReady Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter