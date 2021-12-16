Jobs Report: Holiday Hiring Up 47% Compared to Pre-Pandemic Figures By PeopleReady Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) By PeopleReady Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From skyrocketing job postings, the holiday hiring season is in full swing with plenty of opportunities for those looking to make extra money for gifts, travel and more. The number of part-time and flexible hour jobs have soared recently to 47% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a new job market analysis out today from staffing firm PeopleReady. Over 2 million part-time and flexible hour jobs have been posted between September and October of this year, compared to just over 1.2 million for the same period in 2019.Jobs packing, shipping and delivering items along with hospitality-related positions are the most in demand, notes PeopleReady in their analysis of millions of jobs. The staffing firm is also releasing its list of top part-time and flexible hour jobs hiring right now. "Businesses are embracing the improved economy with a much more optimistic outlook toward holiday hiring, which is creating new opportunities for people who rely on part-time jobs for additional income this time of year," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "The continued growth of these kinds of jobs in sectors like hospitality and warehousing are key indicators that this year's holiday season will continue to provide strong job opportunities for those seeking work."Based on its analysis of part-time and flexible job postings across the U.S., PeopleReady found that the most in-demand jobs this holiday season include: Restaurant serversWarehouse associatesPackage handlersPrep cooksCleaners and housekeepersOrder fillers/package sortersBartendersPeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities, via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com). About PeopleReadyPeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobs-report-holiday-hiring-up-47-compared-to-pre-pandemic-figures-301446592.htmlSOURCE PeopleReady Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter