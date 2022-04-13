"Being recognized two years in a row for our customer obsession is truly an honor," says Greg Gould, Founder and CEO of Joe's Garage Coffee. "I am proud of the effort this team puts into the success of our customers and they earned this!"
"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Joe's Garage Coffee as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.
Joe's Garage Coffee is America's leading private label coffee and contract manufacturing partner for growing brands. Offering lower minimums, shorter lead times, and services ranging from single serve cups and pods, to cold brew pitcher packs and retail bags. Joe's Garage Coffee operates in a modernized facility capable of processing over 15M pounds of coffee each year and serves businesses of any size. To learn more about Joe's Garage Coffee private label coffee programs, visit http://www.joesgaragecoffee.com.
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.