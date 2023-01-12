Support Local Journalism


LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flying against the current trend of musical artists selling their publishing rights, legendary singer-songwriter and founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), John Fogerty, has made the bold and unique move to acquire a majority interest of the worldwide publishing rights to his historic song catalog from Concord.


