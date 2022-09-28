Support Local Journalism


  • ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management expands access to more patients with FDA approval of lens parameter expansion and greater availability in North America
  • FitAbiliti™ software delivers first fit success rate of approximately 90%*1
  • J&J Vision reveals expansion and evidence-based myopia management strategies at Vision By Design 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). Johnson & Johnson Vision also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.

